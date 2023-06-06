Movies

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Makes 120.5 Million Opening Weekend

Published on June 6, 2023

Issa Rae is Jessica Drew in 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'

Source: Marvel / Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a strong swing at the box office. The animated Spider-Man movie will bring in $120.5 million in its box office debut, becoming the year’s second-biggest opening.

Spider-Verse  the third-biggest opening weekend for any Spider-man film.

The worldwide total for the film is $208.6 million, after adding in $17.3 million from the Chinese markets and another $88.1 million from 59 territories internationally.

