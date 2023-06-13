Former LHHATL Star Ariane Davis Arrested In NYC On An Assault/Domestic Violence Charge

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Ariane Davis found herself in trouble with NYPD law enforcement after allegedly putting her hands on a woman.

TMZ Hip Hop exclusively reports the former reality star was booked on an assault/domestic violence charge. Responding to a 911 call from a New York City hotel early Monday morning where Davis and her friend were staying, the NYPD found a woman with visible wounds.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

We’re told when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with scratches to her face, neck and cheek … which she said was the result of a verbal altercation that turned physical.

We’re told the woman refused medical attention but cops still cuffed and booked Ariane for misdemeanor DV assault. The celebrity gossip site shared no other developments. Ariane Davis was a mainstay on the LHHATL and was the best friend of Mimi Faust, the mother of Stevie J’s daughter. Davis hasn’t been on the show for years, and we have seen several original cast members either leave or take reduced roles to see new faces take the lead. Meanwhile, OGs like Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Lil Scrappy, his wife Bambi, and his mother, Momma Dee, are still on the show. Rounding out the cast is Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead, Spice, Safaree; Karlie Redd; Erica Dixon; Renni Rucci; Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson; and Shekinah Jo and Khaotic. Newcomers for season 11, which will see the show move to MTV, include “Buss It” crafter Erica Banks, actress and model Jessica White and up and coming rapper Amy Luciani. — Photo: Variety / Getty

