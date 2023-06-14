The Made In America Festival will be once again returning to Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend. The 2023 headliners are dynamic singers SZA and Lizzo while Harlem rappers Cam’ron and Mase, amongst many other stars, will also be blessing the stage.

On Wednesday (June 14), Live Nation announced that the 2023 Made In America Festival will return to its usual home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, 2023. The lineup is star-studded and includes Tems, Miguel, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, and more. Also being touted is a “special joint set” from Harlem rappers turned sports analysts Cam’ron and Mase.

The two-day festival will see the return of the Cause Village which highlights the work of numerous organizations whose causes include voter registration, education, LGBTQ+ rights, social justice, and more.

Made In America 2023’s sponsors/partners include D’usse, HUD, the United States Virgin Islands and White Claw. You can cop tickets right now over at www.madeinamericafest.com.

Check out the full lineup below.

SZA & Lizzo Headline Made In America Festival 2023, Cam’ron & Mase To Perform was originally published on hiphopwired.com