Chris Brown Announces New Track “Summer Too Hot”

Chris Brown has revealed his plans to drop a new single just in time for summer.
Chris Brown recently notified fans via social media that his new single will arrive next week. Breezy took to Instagram to let fans know that they can expect the new track “Summer Too Hot” on June 23, 2023. “If yall thought I wasn’t going to release a single for the summer …. Think again,” the singer wrote on his Instagram Story. He also posted the announcement along with accompanying artwork on his Instagram profile. Check out the announcement below.
