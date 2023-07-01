Offset Reflects On Reuniting With Quavo For Takeoff Tribute

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Offset recently reflected on the BET Awards performance that had everyone one talking. On Sunday, June 25th the rapper reunited with his fellow Migos group member Quavo at the BET Awards for a performance in honor of their fallen group member Takeoff. The surprise reunion wowed fans, trending heavily on social media throughout the week, and on Friday, June 30th Offset decided to share some details about the special moment via an Instagram Live discussion.

“I love all my fans. I love of y’all. We did the BET performance, man. It was iconic, man. It cleared my soul. Me and my brother Qua, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours​​​​​​​, like, 15 hours…We do that ’cause we’re some real stars. We do this music.” said the rapper.

“We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother Take. Me and Qua stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture. And yeah, that’s how we comin’.” he added.

Check out Offset’s remarks and footage from the performance below.