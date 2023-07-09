Kevin Hart & BET Bring Back Classic Series “Comic View”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart has partnered with BET to bring back beloved comedy series, Comic View. On Friday, July 8th, Variety reported that the superstar comedian and his production company Hartbeat teamed up with Paramount Global’s BET to resurrect the classic comedy show after a 9-year hiatus. The live taping of the show consists of a four-day event in Las Vegas, Nevada which takes place from July 6th-9th. The event includes performances from Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly and Tip “T.I.” Harris, and is hosted by Mike Epps.

In a statement, Kevin Hart said, “I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture. Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”