It’s been almost two years since the tragic death of Young Dolph, and now the two men charged with his murder will have their day in court as a trial date was set Friday (July 14).

According to The Grio, a judge has set a trial date of March 11, 2024 for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith for the shooting of Young Dolph near a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17, 2021. Both Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge they’ve been hit with, but they’re not the only men charged in connection with the 2021 killing.

The Grio reports:

Jermarcus Johnson, the half brother of Justin Johnson, pleaded guilty June 9 to three counts of accessory after the fact, and he could testify at the trial.

Jermarcus Johnson acknowledged that he helped the two suspects communicate by cellphone after the killing while they were on the run from authorities, and that he helped one of them communicate with his probation officer after the killing.

During questioning by prosecutor Paul Hagerman, he also acknowledged taking possession of car from Justin Johnson. The car was not the one tied to the killing, Hagerman said. Jermarcus Johnson also identified a photo in which Justin Johnson was wearing the same clothing as one of the two shooters accused of gunning down Young Dolph the day the rapper was killed.

The other man arrested in connection with Young Dolph’s muder, Hernandez Govan, also pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder and conspiracy charges he faces. Authorities are alleging that Govan was the mastermind behind everything and actually arranged the shooting. He’s since been released on bond but police have yet to establish any motives behind Dolph’s murder.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what prosecutors allege during the trial of both Johnson and Smith.

Suspects In Young Dolph’s Murder To Stand Trial In March Of 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com