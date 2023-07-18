Travis Scott Will Not Perform At Giza Pyramids, Music Union Is Responsible For Cancellation

Travis Scott was slated to debut his latest studio album Utopia via a livestream event at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt near the end of the month. However, the event was called off after a music union in the African nation determined that the image Travis Scott presents doesn’t line up with tradition.

As seen in Egypt Today, Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate issued a statement on Tuesday (July 18) by way of Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, which highlights that the union observed imagery they found disturbing in their research of Scott.

From Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate:

Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts. This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience.

While the Musicians Syndicate has welcomed various art forms and concerts in recent months, it has set conditions and regulations to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people.

As the Musicians Syndicate is part of the fabric of our beloved country, it works towards its stability and security and rejects any tampering with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world. After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.

What isn’t known are what rituals the syndicate observed but there were earlier reports of pushback against hosting Travis Scott at the pyramids due to the Astroworld tragedy.

A scan of Scott’s social media pages does not indicate a response to the move.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Travis Scott Will Not Perform At Giza Pyramids, Music Union Is Responsible For Cancellation was originally published on hiphopwired.com