LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups

Fresh off of her guest hosting gig on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (which you can hear on our sister station, Foxy 107/104), LeToya Luckett makes a surprise detour to K975 to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb!
In this exclusive convo, the multi-hyphenated entertainer talks about how she balances the many facets of her life, between being a singer, actress, mom, and more. Also, she reflects a bit on her time in Destiny’s Child and gives some very helpful advice to the rising girl groups on how to make it into the business as a unit.
With the wisdom she shares, we think she’d be a great manager one day. Just sayin’.
Check out the full interview above!
