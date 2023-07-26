Jamie Foxx is Feeling Good and Looking Healthy (video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health for the first time in an Instagram video since his medical scare in April 2023. In the video, Foxx thanked his fans and others as he is still recovering.“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx said. “I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”Foxx said he knew many people were waiting for updates on his health, but he didn’t want anyone to see him in the condition that he was in.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show,” Foxx said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”Foxx also showed love to his family, specifically his daughter and sister, for saving his life, and for the medical team that treated him throughout the process.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” Foxx said. “That’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

At the end of the video, Foxx said “I’m on my way back,” letting fans know that he’s ready to get back to work.