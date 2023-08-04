Michael L. Bivins New Documentary “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv” (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Producer/singer Michael Bivins has been a staple in R&B and hip hop music since he first stepped on the scene in the legendary group New Edition. ALLBLK, AMC Networks’ just released the trailer for the highly-anticipated, The Hustle of @617MikeBiv. The film details the life of the GRAMMY® award-winning artist and one of the founding members of both New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. The film will stream exclusively on ALLBLK starting Thursday, August 24, with an encore run on WE tv Thursday, October 5.

The Hustle of @617MikeBiv explores the life of Michael L. Bivins…a kid from the Roxbury’s Orchard Park Projects who dreamed of playing in the NBA, but due to his popularity as a baller was asked to join the legendary group New Edition. The film details how his destiny to win was driven by his desire to never fail. Through his creativity and determination, his ideas have been transformative with New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, when it comes to music and fashion.

The documentary includes: Jay-Z, bandmates Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Quincy Jones, Magic Johnson, Dick Clark, Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons, among others.

Check out the trailer