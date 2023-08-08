NWA – “Straight Outta Compton” is 35 Years Old (video)

On August 8, 1988 Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy E, along with the legendary Dr. Dre from the World Class Wreckin’ Crew put together the second N.W.A. album called Straight Outta Compton. This album came on the heels of Eazy E’s debut release, Eazy E, and The Posse, which led Eazy E and his Ruthless Records label partner Jerry Heller to put out another release exploiting the gang culture that saturated the West Coast, giving birth to what is known as “gangsta rap’. Their debut release, N.W.A. And The Posse was already certified and had anticipating fans around the world the second time around.
Check out video
-
Skittles Have Lost Their Mind! New Flavor Arrives Next Month
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions From X Users
-
Ice Spice's "Deli" Video Clip Flagged (And Flamed) on Twitter for Featuring Underaged Twerking
-
New Discount Bin Store Opens In Raleigh Offering Huge Discounts
-
The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors
-
Twitter (Er....X) Responds To Tina Knowles/Richard Lawson Divorce News
-
Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!