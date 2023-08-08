Listen Live
Music

NWA – “Straight Outta Compton” is 35 Years Old (video)

Published on August 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

nwa

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On August 8, 1988  Ice Cube, MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy E, along with the legendary Dr. Dre from the World Class Wreckin’ Crew put together the second N.W.A. album called Straight Outta Compton. This album came on the heels of Eazy E’s debut release, Eazy E, and The Posse, which led Eazy E and his Ruthless Records label partner Jerry Heller to put out another release exploiting the gang culture that saturated the West Coast, giving birth to what is known as “gangsta rap’. Their debut release, N.W.A. And The Posse was already certified and had anticipating fans around the world the second time around.

Check out video

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close