Chris Brown New Studio Album 11:11 On The Way

This will come over a year after he delivered his BREEZY album. The massive 33-track LP holds previous hits like “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace).” His 10th album features collaborations with Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, BLEU,Lil Baby, WIizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, BLXST, Anderson .Paak, Davido and more. Following the album’s release, he recruited Lil Baby to accompany him during his “1 Of Them 1’s Tour.” Brown hit up numerous major cities across the country and even allowed fans to cop his exclusive up-close and personal meet and-greet packages, which went viral and sparked plenty of conversation.

“I haven’t done meet and greets in over 7 years…” Brown wrote in his post. “I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won’t even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible… So Ima go all out for my fans!!!”

Will you get this new Chris Brown 11:11 album?