Chris Brown New Studio Album 11:11 On The Way

Chris Brown announced via IG that his 11th studio album “11:11″ project
“New album name 11:11,” Brown wrote in his Instagram Story before he posted it to his timeline. “(Possible) album release date: 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs.”
