That’s A Weird College Welcome..NC State Students Given Packets Containing Condoms

Published on August 21, 2023

UNC Asheville v North Carolina State

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Some parents of incoming North Carolina State students expressed concerns about the university’s welcome packets Saturday afternoon.

The packet contained a variety of items, including condoms, snacks and self-care products.

Parents said the packet included mentions of group sex and one-night stands.

WRAL News got a firsthand look at the packet. Attached to the complimentary condoms was a piece of paper that did mention different sexual activities.

Some parents were upset after seeing what the school was handing out to their kids.

One student said he doesn’t know what all the fuss is about.

“I’m not offended at all,” said Karim Aguilar Ortega, an NC State student. “People can do whatever they want with any of these items. I don’t see myself being in position to be offended.”

The university said the condom manufacturer was the one who included the note that was attached to the free condoms, but the school said they did not know about it.

They have since stopped distributing the packets.

The university said in a statement, “University Housing has been made aware of a questionable flyer from a condom manufacturer included in the packs and has stopped the distribution of the packs.”

