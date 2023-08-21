That’s A Weird College Welcome..NC State Students Given Packets Containing Condoms

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Some parents of incoming North Carolina State students expressed concerns about the university’s welcome packets Saturday afternoon.

The packet contained a variety of items, including condoms, snacks and self-care products.

Parents said the packet included mentions of group sex and one-night stands.

WRAL News got a firsthand look at the packet. Attached to the complimentary condoms was a piece of paper that did mention different sexual activities.

Some parents were upset after seeing what the school was handing out to their kids.

One student said he doesn’t know what all the fuss is about.

“I’m not offended at all,” said Karim Aguilar Ortega, an NC State student. “People can do whatever they want with any of these items. I don’t see myself being in position to be offended.”