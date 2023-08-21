K97.5
Quavo Drops New “Rocket Power” Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

Published on August 21, 2023

JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

Quavo’s new album Rocket Power is available. His next move is to tribute Takeoff in his shoe game. The “Rocket Power” Air Jordan 1 Lows have been revealed.

The recently available sneaker is made of white leather and has a white mesh liner and white rubber outsoles. According to Hypebeast, the sneaker also has a logo on the heel with an infinity symbol and a collection of stars that spell out Rocket Power.

