K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL News reports that a sex crime was reported overnight on the campus of North Carolina State University.

An NC State WolfAlert was issued just after midnight on Monday. It said that university police received a report of a sexual battery at Owen Residence Hall, located at 2720 Cates Avenue in Raleigh.

The person who reported the crime, who was not the victim, described the alleged assailants as two males. The victim described the men as “an unknown race.”

At this time, university police do not have enough info to confirm the assailants’ affiliation with NC State. The suspects have not been identified or apprehended.

ALERT: Sexual Battery Reported At NC State was originally published on foxync.com