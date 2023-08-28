WRAL News reports that a sex crime was reported overnight on the campus of North Carolina State University.
An NC State WolfAlert was issued just after midnight on Monday. It said that university police received a report of a sexual battery at Owen Residence Hall, located at 2720 Cates Avenue in Raleigh.
The person who reported the crime, who was not the victim, described the alleged assailants as two males. The victim described the men as “an unknown race.”
At this time, university police do not have enough info to confirm the assailants’ affiliation with NC State. The suspects have not been identified or apprehended.
ALERT: Sexual Battery Reported At NC State was originally published on foxync.com
-
Who's The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Puff, Puff, Preggo? 10 Hard Facts About Smoking While Pregnant
-
SneakerVille
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
NC State Fair Advance Tickets Go On Sale Today!
-
Benzino Admits Denying Eminem 5-Mic ‘The Source’ Review