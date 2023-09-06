Cam’ron and MA$E Interview O.J. Simpson On ‘It Is What It Is’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron and MA$E are proving yet again there are levels to their hit show. O.J. Simpson is the latest guest on It Is What It Is.

As spotted on HipHopDX the popular sports series has extended an invite to the former football great. Joining virtually The Juice spoke to the the two rappers for almost 20 minutes about a variety of topics relating to the NFL. As expected he showed immediate support towards the running backs and made it clear the players in that position should be afforded different consideration given their impact and contribution.

“Eliminate the franchise tag for the running backs,” he said. “You can’t make them subject to the franchise tag. We have the Constitution, the greatest piece of legislation ever written, but we have amendments” he added. “They [the NFL] got to do something to rectify this inequity.” When asked about some of his favorite running backs playing currently he mentioned a select few including Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey.

He went on to put added respect on Saquon’s name saying “I often tell people… you put us in the same situation, the only guys I’d be competing with are Barry Sanders, Gale Sayers and maybe Eric Dickerson,” O.J. Simpson said. “I would certainly throw Barkley into that argument.”

You can watch Cam’ron, MA$E and O.J. Simpson chop it up; no pun intended below.

Photo: It Is What It Is

