Student Injured In Stabbing At Durham’s Northern High School

Additional counselors made available Tuesday to help scared students.

Published on September 12, 2023

Students, teachers and parents are shaken up after a student at Durham’s new Northern High School was stabbed on Monday (Sept. 11), as reported by WRAL.

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga confirmed that the “unfortunate” incident occurred at the school at 4622 N. Roxboro at around 11 am, prompting a lockdown. Multiple students were involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Their status is currently unknown.

No specific details were shared about the fight. However, Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said a knife-like instrument was involved, and one person sustained an injury consistent with a knife wound.

Three students were detained for questioning, but no one is in custody, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, additional counselors will be at Northern High on Tuesday for students who are traumatized by the incident.

 

Student Injured In Stabbing At Durham’s Northern High School  was originally published on foxync.com

