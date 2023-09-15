Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Another Hip-Hop love story bit the dust this week as rapper-turned-author Jeezy has reportedly filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage.

Confirmed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) filed in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 14. The filing mentions that the pair have already separated and that a prenup is in place.

Jeezy is also seeking joint legal custody of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

The couple met years ago when Jeezy appeared on Mai’s former talk show, The Real, but didn’t officially link up until years later. They tied the knot in March 2021 at their Atlanta home during the pandemic.

Mai was last spotted at Jeezy’s “City Sessions: 50 & Forever” show in Atlanta on August 3. She also recently celebrated Jeezy’s memoir, Adversity For Sale, reaching the New York Times’ Bestsellers List.

Interestingly enough, Mai has been noticeably absent from Jeezy’s social media. His last post of her was back in May, when he sent her a short-and-sweet message for Mother’s Day.

So far, no word from Jeezy or Jeannie as of yet, but we definitely wish them both the best.

