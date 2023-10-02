With the emergence of artists like Kehlani, Syd of Odd Future fame, Frank Ocean and most recently Lil Nas X amongst others, queer musicians are in a much greater playing field to have success on the charts without facing discrimination due to their sexuality.
Ohio native Durand Bernarr is one of the handful at the forefront of that movement, currently amassing fans everywhere on his Wanderlust Tour with a gender-fluid approach to style, personality and overall artistry.
While his career seems to be just getting off the ground, the Cleveland crooner has been making a buzz on the scene for well over 15 years, dating back to when he was releasing mixtapes under the moniker Alcoholharmony. Of course, having two musically-inclined parents didn’t hurt either, and he even credits his audio engineer father for helping to elicit the “My First Time” story he tells today.
While tagging along with his dad to help out with tour production for the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, Bernarr got a first-time lesson in not pushing “personal problems” onto everyone else as well. Allow him to explain below.
Keep watching to hear Durand Bernarr tell it like it is on his first lesson in work ethic by way of soul icons Earth, Wind & Fire in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:
My First Time: Durand Bernarr Recalls Learning Work Ethic On First Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
