Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group Collaborates with gamma

Rick Ross Maybach Music Group has joined forces with Gamma.

The 47-year-old rapper and record executive is now working with gamma, the media and technology company which is focused on music, film, podcasting, and creative services, after his longtime business partner and manager Breyon Prescott joined the company as executive VP of content.

“You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time, even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with gamma. This is a big move for Larry [gamma founder Larry Jackson] to be in the position he’s in and for me to be in the position I’m in it’s only right we come together and make some historic moves,” Ross said in a statement.

Jackson said: “I have known Breyon for over twenty years since my formative days at J Records and he’s consistently been a consummate entrepreneur and trailblazer. He’s always delivered hits and we are proud to have him on the team here at gamma. Rick Ross, by way of Breyon, was one of the first artists to believe in gamma. and sign to us before we even launched. That meant a lot to me and I am so thrilled to make the long overdue announcement of this partnership,” Jackson said.

“I’m excited to be part of the passionate team at Gamma. Larry and I first worked alongside each other with the legendary Clive Davis, where we broke many artists and enjoyed a historic musical run. I look forward to introducing fresh talent and compelling new ventures. With my arrival to gamma, I wanted to walk in the door with one of the most iconic artists and business leaders that I have been honored to work with and have shared major success with: Rick Ross! He is not only a one of a kind music legend, but also an incredible human being. It’s thrilling that the first project we’re working on together is the highly anticipated collaboration with Meek. Can’t wait for the world to experience it,” Prescott added.

To celebrate the announcement, Ross has reunited with Meek Mill for the single “Shaq Kobe,” and the pair plan to release a full-length collaborative album in the future.