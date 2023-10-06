DaBaby Wants To Act with 50 Cent

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby, wants to share the small screen with entertainment mogul 50 Cent. The North Carolina native recently hopped into 50 Cent’s comment section on Instagram to shoot his acting debut shot.

50 Cent shared a memorable clip from his Starz series Power on IG, where he portrayed the antagonistic role of Kanan Stark. His caption read, “POWER. This scene was cold-blooded, I put a different energy in this one but I think Cassius Dawkins was harder then Kanan. What you think?

DaBaby respond “I gotta play a role on the screen wit you before it’s all over,” and “ I tell you once a month you the last role model I got left…Love for life bruh”

Despite DaBaby taking to IG to reach out to 50, it’s important to note that they already have a close bond. In 2021, 50 took DaBaby under his wing and vowed to help him navigate his music career and personal life. More recently, In July of this year, DaBaby publicly expressed his love and gratitude for 50 in a heartfelt Instagram birthday post. He referred to the rapper as a “walking blessing” and added,