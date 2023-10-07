Listen Live
Drake Reveals Plans To Take A Hiatus From Music

Published on October 7, 2023

Drake has announced his plans to take a much-needed break from music after the release of his latest album, For All the Dogs.

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

In an episode of his SiriusXM Radio show, Table For One, megastar Drake revealed his plans to take a break from creating music to focus on maintaining his health. This announcement comes on the heels of the release of his new album, For All the Dogs, and according to the rapper, has been years in the making.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I need to focus on my health first and foremost … I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I’d like to focus on, so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what ‘a little bit’ is. Maybe a year or something, maybe a little longer,” he confessed. Check out Drake’s revelation in the audio clip below.

