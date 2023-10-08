CVS Pharmacy accidentally gave abortion medicine to a woman in Las Vegas, resulting in the loss of her twin babies. Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup with her white lawyer boyfriend, sparking discussions on racial dynamics in relationships. Rapper Sexyy Red supports Trump for his actions in freeing rappers from jail and potential stimulus checks. Recap of the Hip-Hop Awards, highlighting Ice Spice as the new artist of the year.
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy, was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken
-
Blueface Posts Pic Of His Son’s Privates, X Fries Struggle Rapper After Hack Claim
-
Actor Who Played Lotto In Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ Passes Away
-
Teyana Taylor Gets Some Cake At Draya's Birthday Party
-
J. Cole Releases Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To NY Jets Requesting To Join Team, Social Media Has Thoughts