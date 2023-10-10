The Top 10 Foods To Try At NC State Fair This Year!

The NC State Fair is getting ready to begin this Thursday and lasts until October 22nd and everyone is excited for all of the new foods to try and some of their favorites from the past years!
I got to try some of the food that will be available this year and overall, there were a lot more hits than there were misses.
10.
Deep Fried Gimbap: Korean Sushi Roll
Bulkogi Korean BBQ
Korean BBQ rolled in seaweed and rice then deep fried on a stick!
9.
Deep Fried Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Bites
Chef’s D’Lites
Bite-sized bites of warm buttery bread pudding battered and fried until golden brown, tossed in cinnamon crunch powdered sugar, and topped with warm caramel apples, caramel sauce, butterscotch chips, praline pecans and a swirl of whipped cream; add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and make it a sundae!
8.
Jerk BBQ Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl
Cool Runnings Jamaican
Jerk chicken tossed in our sweet & spicy barbecue sauce and served over a heaping scoop of our creamy and garlicy macaroni and cheese coupled with sweet plantains
7.
Bacon-Wrapped Candied Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Ezzells Somethin’ Good
Two slices of bread filled with sweet and spicy candied jalapeno pimento cheese, enrobed with bacon and cooked until crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside
6.
Hot Chix Walking Totchos
Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken
The Hot Chix spin on walking tacos with layers of crispy tater tots, potato chips, chicken or beef chili, topped with cheese and sauce. Select your choice of Doritos, Fritos or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
5.
Bacon Berry Cookie Dough On a Stick
Kora’s Cookie Dough
An indulgent combination of sweet and creamy white chocolate perfectly complemented by the tangy & chewy texture of dried cranberries. Each bite is filled with wholesome oats and the warm spice of cinnamon, giving you a cozy feeling. And the best part…it’s drizzled with warm white chocolate and sprinkled with savory bacon pieces.
4.
The Slop Bucket
Lawrence & Perry BBQ
Original Que Fries (Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries Sprinkled With Signature LPQue Fry Seasoning, Topped With Authentic Eastern NC Smoked Chopped BBQ, Drizzled With Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce) loaded with homemade Mac & Cheese, homemade coleslaw, and sweet & savory baked beans
3.
Strawberry Cheesecake Slush
Moose Joose Slush
Refreshing strawberry slush topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce, a fresh strawberry and creamy New York-style cheesecake
2.
Colossal Prawn Pop
Oak City Fish & Chips
Huge shrimp on a stick with a lemon on top from the home of the viral lobster pop and the viral salmon pop!
1.
Chicharron On a Stick & Mexi-Eggroll with Guacamole Dipping Sauce
Tacos Las Gringas
Classic pork belly chicharrón carnitas style on a stick accompanied with guacamole dipping and a mexi-eggroll
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
