Raleigh Police Have First Therapy Dog

Published on October 13, 2023

For the first time ever, the Raleigh Police Department has a therapy dog in training.

The dog, named Teddy, will help provide emotional support to law enforcement officers and other employees of the department.

According to the police, Teddy began about three months ago.

Senior police officer Chip Slade said everyone “lightens up a little bit” when Teddy comes into the office.

“Not everything’s so serious, there’s not so much pressure to have to be perfect,” Slade said. “It’s just a dog in a room that accepts you for how you are… it kind of lightens the mood of wherever I’m at. We could use a lot more of that a lot more often.”

