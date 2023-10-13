Raleigh Police Have First Therapy Dog

For the first time ever, the Raleigh Police Department has a therapy dog in training.
The dog, named Teddy, will help provide emotional support to law enforcement officers and other employees of the department.
According to the police, Teddy began about three months ago.
Senior police officer Chip Slade said everyone “lightens up a little bit” when Teddy comes into the office.
“Not everything’s so serious, there’s not so much pressure to have to be perfect,” Slade said. “It’s just a dog in a room that accepts you for how you are… it kind of lightens the mood of wherever I’m at. We could use a lot more of that a lot more often.”
-
Cancel The Student Loans, Joe! Student Loan Forgiveness Updates
-
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
-
Deion Sanders Invited DaBaby To Speak To Colorado Team About Adversity, X Asks “Why?”
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
48 Laws Of Oysters: Woman Trends After Highlighting Atlanta Seafood Spot & Slurping Down 4 Dozen Oysters