Will Smith Responds To Jada Pinkett Revelations:”I Applaud and Honor You”

Will Smith has responded to the series of revelations Jada Pinkett-Smith has been making in promotion of her new book, Worthy.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been the subject of much discussion and scrutiny this past week after making a series of revelations about her marriage to Will Smith, and her life as a whole. The actress is opening up more than ever before in preparation for the release of her new book, Worthy. Among the many new details she shared is the fact that she and Will were separated since the year 2016. She also divulged other intimate information regarding their marriage and home life, her relationship with late rapper 2Pac, and other deeply impactful life events while speaking to various media outlets.

Initially, it appeared to many Jada was revealing personal information without the input of her husband Will. However, in an episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Will responded to the revelations Jada has been making, offering her some words of reflection and encouragement about the release of her memoir. These remarks came via a written statement from Will, read by Jay Shetty, serving as a charming surprise to the actress.

“I applaud and honor you,” he wrote. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the authors club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest,” he concluded.

