Struggle Rapper Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Failing To Pay Child Support

Antonio Brown was “putting that sh*t on” and doing his dance behind bars for a brief stint after he was arrested for allegedly failing to pay his child support.

Clearly, business is not booming for the unemployed NFL wider receiver turned struggle rapper and current president of the now defunct DONDA Sports.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports Brown was arrested on Sunday, October 15, outside his Dania Beach, Florida home as he got in a taxicab after failing to hit his ex and the child’s mother off with the child support he allegedly owes.

Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend … just days after his ex told TMZ Sports she wanted him put behind bars over unpaid child support.

According to jail records, Brown was booked at 12 AM on Sunday in Broward County, Fla. … and released a short time later. WPLG reported Monday it all stemmed from a Miami-Dade Police Department warrant that was filed after Brown allegedly ducked making child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

Antonio Brown’s Life Is Pure Struggle

The celebrity gossip site reports that Brown owes Jackson nearly $31,000 in child support. In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Jackson called for the embattled professional football player’s arrest.”I do want him arrested,” Jackson said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”Well, she got her wish. We hope she can get some of the money Brown is making from his “successful rap career” because he damn sure ain’t making a single dime catching passes right now. Brown has not seen an NFL football field since the 2021 season after making a mockery of himself by removing his jersey and gloves, leaving the field, and quitting on the team he won a Super Bowl with. At the time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, told the press that Brown was no longer a member of the organization. Brown even went as far as to claim Tom Brady, the man who vouched for the problematic wide receiver, was the reason things went sour in Tampa Bay. We honestly want AB to go away and get some help. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

