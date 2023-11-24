Iconic Comedian George Wallace Brings Post-Thanksgiving Laughs To Raleigh Improv

In this exclusive clip, legendary comedian George Wallace stops by the studio to talk about his Thanksgiving weekend shows at Raleigh Improv, happening Friday, November 24 through Sunday, November 26! Plus, he chooses which comedian would headline for him if his life depended on it and cracks more than a few jokes at K975’s Brian Dawson’s expense!
To get your tickets, visit www.improv.com/raleigh!
