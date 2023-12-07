K975 Is “Blessing The Block” With Ricci Law Firm!

Brian Dawson and Ricci Law Firm’s Brian Ricci chat about the success of the Thanksgiving turkey drive as we prepare to give back again with our “Bless The Block” toy drive, benefiting the Salvation Army! We also ask some important legal questions and, of course, have a little sports talk too!
If you would like to help out with our toy drive, we need new, unwrapped Toys like baby dolls, barbies, cars, trucks, legos, skates, skateboards, musical toys and learning toys. You can drop off any of these new, unwrapped toys during *weekdays, Monday – Friday 12 noon until 5pm* at our studios at 8001 Creedmoor Rd in Raleigh. Look for the box display outside our front door.
