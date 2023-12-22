Yung Miami’s Gets Her Own Reality Show On BET

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of City Girl member Yung Miami will soon be getting a more personal glimpse into her everyday life. The rap star’s forthcoming reality series has a home and will officially air on the BET network. During an interview at VMA Awards Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, shared that the reality project about her life was in the works. After an interviewer asked what fans could expect from her, the 29-year-old stated:

“I got a reality show coming out, the City Girls dropping an album, my podcast. Just everything.”

In a subsequent interview with Billboard, the “Act Up” artist shared that she’s considering titling the project “A Day In The Life of Miami”, though this has not yet been confirmed. Presently, there have not been many details shared about the show. It’s been suspected that Yung Miami’s on-again-off-again romance with billionaire Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs could be a storyline on the series. However, since his sexual assault cases have been a hot topic as of late, it’s unclear whether or not he will actually make an appearance.

When asked if fellow City Girl JT will likely NOT be part of the series. She made it clear that JT, real name Jatavia Johnson, 31, won’t be a recurring cast member, if she’s even on the project at all. While speaking about her potential role on the show, JT explained that QC label co-founder Pierre ‘P’ Thomas approached the duo to star in the show together. Making clear that she’s focused on her music, however, JT says she declined the offer, stating:

“I didn’t want to do it…I want to make music. I feel like I don’t want to skip over that…I try to fall back as much as I can with personality…I just hate the fact that sometimes…they buy so much into it. I feel like I’ll get there, but I could do the music thing for sure,”

When the hosts questioned whether or not JT would at least be on the show “a lot”, Yung Miami responded:

“Yea, I don’t think so.”

As far as the series heading to BET, it’s no surprise seeing as though the musician seems to have a pretty good relationship with the network. The City Girls have performed several times at the annual BET Awards, taking the stage with hits such as “Twerkulator” and mostly recently, “No Bars’ & ‘Face Down”.