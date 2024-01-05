Snitch Sculptures: Artist Creates Statue Of 6ix9ine In Cuba

Genis M. Osoria Vargas, who created the statue, admits in an Instagram post that the “work is misunderstood” but reveals that it was commissioned by an unknown buyer. The piece is located in Pinar del Río, a city west of the nation’s capital. Thus far, the feedback that Vargas has received from locals has been largely positive with some commenting in Spanish “Good job” and “Your work is beautiful.”In October, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting some producers. He was granted bail and posted it right away. 6ix9ine was ordered to stay away from the victims via a restraining order prior to leaving the country. He explained his side of the story on social media and thanked the people of Dominican Republic for their love and support.

6ix9ine has yet to comment on the statue. You can see footage of it below.