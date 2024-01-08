‘CHOIR’ Trailer Exclusive: Disney Captures The Dynamic Journey Of The Detroit Youth Choir Preparing For Their BIGGEST Performance Yet!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about Disney, they’re going to keep making the content you want to see!

We’re so excited to be the first to share the official trailer for the brand new Disney+ docuseries CHOIR. This six-part docuseries follows the kids of the renowned Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) as they prepare for their biggest performance yet.

Through the eyes of these talented students, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

Check out the trailer below:

Incredible right?

Directed by two-time Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, CHOIR is produced by Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Television. From Imagine Documentaries, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Ryan Miller serve as executive producers, and from Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Gretchen Palek serve as executive producers. Valdez also serves as an executive producer as well as Maniac Productions’ Michael Seitzman.

The Original docuseries from Disney Branded Television, Imagine Documentaries and Blumhouse Entertainment will premiere with all six episodes on January 31 on Disney+.

