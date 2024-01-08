DJ Remedy Freestyles: SKZIY

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a new year, and K975’s DJ Remedy is back with another round of freestyles with some of the hottest artists under the radar. This time around, we are introduced to SKZIY from Brooklyn, NY. The MC has been making a name for himself with fire freestyles and collaborations with Da Baby & Dave East under his belt. Now, the “Walkin’ Movie” blesses our airwaves with his bars and a brief conversation about his career.

Check out the full video above!

NOTE: Contains explicit language