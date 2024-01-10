Call Her Now: Sanaa Lathan Will Star In & Executive Produce ‘Miss Cleo’ “Darkly Comedic” Drama Series

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sanaa Lathan will star in and executive produce a series about actress turned fake psychic, Miss Cleo. The upcoming project is described as a “darkly comedic” drama series. Read more details about the series inside.

Call her now! Lathan will take on the late ‘90s and early ‘00s iconic figure, Miss Cleo.

Deadline first announced that the actress will portray Miss Cleo, aka Youree Dell Harris, in an upcoming dramatic series about the actress-turned-fake psychic known for her now infamous commercials compelling believers to call into the Psychic Readers Networks to get bespoke readings about their life’s issues.

Harris’s fame was short lived when the Psychic Readers Networks was charged with deceptive advertising, billing and collection practices back in 2002. Although Harris was not indicted on these charges, she did agree to pay $5 million as a fine. Also as part of the agreement, the victims’ debt–totaling a whopping $500 million–was expunged. Harris later died in 2016.

The series starring Lathan is described as a “darkly comedic drama” about Harris’ life and ultimate dealings with the law. The series is currently being shopped to networks and streaming services.

Lately, Lathan has appeared in “Succession” with a recurring role as Lisa Arthur. She’s also set to star in an upcoming film and highly-anticipated adaptation of The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, which is set to release sometime this year.

Stay tuned for more details on the “Miss Cleo” project starring and executively produced by Sanaa Lathan. Comment below if you’re tuning into this darkly comedic series.

