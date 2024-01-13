Pharrell Shows Off Louis Vuitton x Timberland Collaboration

Pharrell has unveiled his latest surprise as the Menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton, and it involves a collaboration with the Timberland brand. On January 11th Pharrell unveiled a pair of boots that combined the signature Timberland work boot with the embossed iconic LV monogram logo. Though the artist and designer excited fans with the unexpected collaboration, he did not include a release date for the shoe. Check out the stylish new footwear below.
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!
-
Mystery Unveiled: Meet ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton’s New Man Revealed On New Year’s
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Bulge Wars: Safaree Posts Workout Video Mocking Wiz Khalifa With Package On Display
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes