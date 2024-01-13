Listen Live
Pharrell Shows Off Louis Vuitton x Timberland Collaboration

Published on January 13, 2024

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Pharrell has unveiled his latest surprise as the Menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton, and it involves a collaboration with the Timberland brand. On January 11th Pharrell unveiled a pair of boots that combined the signature Timberland work boot with the embossed iconic LV monogram logo. Though the artist and designer excited fans with the unexpected collaboration, he did not include a release date for the shoe. Check out the stylish new footwear below.

 

