Sports Illustrated Lays Off Most Of Its Staff

According to the staff's union (reported by CNN ), possibly all of the staff has been let go after Sports Illustrated's owner had its publishing license revoked. The union says it will continue to fight for the magazine to be published.

Sports Illustrated has been criticized recently because it was accused of publishing AI generated stories under fake names.

The sports magazine published its first issue in 1954.

This is a developing story.