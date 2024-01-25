Listen Live
Sports

Doc Rivers New Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks

Published on January 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors

Source: Rocky Widner / Getty

Doc Rivers is officially the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers took the position less than 24 hours after the Bucks fired former coach Adrian Griffin.

Rivers comes to the Bucks literally off the sidelines, as he was calling games on ESPN with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers was picked due to his history with tandems, as the Bucks have Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Most recently, Rivers coached Joel Embiid and James Harden for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers was also an All-American guard for Marquette University, with his retired jersey already hanging in the Bucks’ home arena rafters.

“We wish Doc well and we look forward to documenting the next chapter of his coaching career. We have a deep roster of supremely talented commentators who will continue to serve NBA fans with tremendous skill, passion and expertise,” David Roberts, ESPN’s head of event and studio production, said in a statement.

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close