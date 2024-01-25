Doc Rivers New Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Doc Rivers is officially the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Rivers took the position less than 24 hours after the Bucks fired former coach Adrian Griffin.

Rivers comes to the Bucks literally off the sidelines, as he was calling games on ESPN with Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers was picked due to his history with tandems, as the Bucks have Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Most recently, Rivers coached Joel Embiid and James Harden for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers was also an All-American guard for Marquette University, with his retired jersey already hanging in the Bucks’ home arena rafters.

“We wish Doc well and we look forward to documenting the next chapter of his coaching career. We have a deep roster of supremely talented commentators who will continue to serve NBA fans with tremendous skill, passion and expertise,” David Roberts, ESPN’s head of event and studio production, said in a statement.