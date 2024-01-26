LeBron James First Player EVER with 20 NBA AllStar Selections

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA has announced the starting lineups for the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Eastern Conference and LeBron James leading the Western Conference as captains. The league is reverting to the traditional East vs. West format for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18.

This is the 20th straight All-Star selection for James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most in the history of the NBA.

“I give credit and a lot of respect to my fans who have been along with me through this whole 21-year journey,” James said Thursday night. “And voting me in as an All-Star starter for the 20th-consecutive time, just very humbled. Very blessed to be able to do what I love to do and just try to give back, give back to the game that’s given me over two decades. So, to be able to know this is the first time ever in NBA history to have this many All-Star starts or whatever the case might be, it’s very cool.”

Joining Antetokounmpo in the East is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and teammate guard Damian Lillard. Joining James in the West is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.