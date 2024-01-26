Listen Live
Sports

Charlotte Sports Today – Jim Szoke Interview

Published on January 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: DEC 24 Jaguars at Buccaneers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Local legend, Jim Szoke joins Jeff Rickard to discuss the Dave Canales hire, is he excited or cautiously optimistic? How can Dave Canales help Bryce Young develop, and what makes Canales so good at reviving QBs’ careers? Also discussed is the potential concern about having both a first-time head coach as well as a first-time general manager. Even though he’s a first-time GM, no one seems more in tune with the culture and history of the Panthers and Keep Pounding as well as Dan Morgan. Does he have what it takes to return Carolina to its winning ways?

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Charlotte Sports Today – Jim Szoke Interview  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close