K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Local legend, Jim Szoke joins Jeff Rickard to discuss the Dave Canales hire, is he excited or cautiously optimistic? How can Dave Canales help Bryce Young develop, and what makes Canales so good at reviving QBs’ careers? Also discussed is the potential concern about having both a first-time head coach as well as a first-time general manager. Even though he’s a first-time GM, no one seems more in tune with the culture and history of the Panthers and Keep Pounding as well as Dan Morgan. Does he have what it takes to return Carolina to its winning ways?

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Charlotte Sports Today – Jim Szoke Interview was originally published on wfnz.com