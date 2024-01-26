Listen Live
Charlotte Sports Today – Dan Viens Interview

Published on January 26, 2024

Host of the Seahawks Forever Podcast and former play-by-play announcer, Dan Viens joins Jeff Rickard to discuss what Dan Canales brought to the Seahawks organization and how he got the most out of a smaller quarterback in Russell Wilson. Dan also explains why the Seahawks aren’t interested in Dave Canales and how he got to be a head coach candidate this year.

Charlotte Sports Today – Dan Viens Interview  was originally published on wfnz.com

