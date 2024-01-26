Host of the Seahawks Forever Podcast and former play-by-play announcer, Dan Viens joins Jeff Rickard to discuss what Dan Canales brought to the Seahawks organization and how he got the most out of a smaller quarterback in Russell Wilson. Dan also explains why the Seahawks aren’t interested in Dave Canales and how he got to be a head coach candidate this year.
LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
Charlotte Sports Today – Dan Viens Interview was originally published on wfnz.com
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Should Lil Nas X Be Forgiven For ‘Blasphemous’ New Music Video And Single, “J CHRIST”?
-
Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture?