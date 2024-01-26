After trading away Terry Rozier earlier in the week, it’s safe to say that the Hornets are waving the white flag on the 2023-24 season, and a rebuild awaits the team as we get closer to the trade deadline. Charlotte entered the season with faint hopes of competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and that all went sideways after an early rash of injuries took the team out of contention by mid-December.
One of the bright spots that Hornets fans can take away from a lost season, is knowing they got it right when drafting Brandon Miller with the #2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After missing out on generational talent, Victor Wembmanyama, who landed in San Antonio, Miller was the consolation prize. Miller would’ve been the #1 pick in every recent draft, which made it easier to swallow, when missing out on Wemby. So far, Miller is averaging 15.1 points, and 4.0 rebounds, and is shooting over 38% from behind the three-point line, as he’s made the transition from the college ranks, to the NBA, and looks to be a formidable player alongside LaMelo Ball, giving Charlotte a duo to build around in the years to come.
Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show, Miller joined Walker Mehl, as he discussed his transition to the NBA, what he thought of the Terry Rozier trade, and how the fan base has made him feel at home as a rookie.
You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show every weekday from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.
Brandon Miller Talks Rookie Season With Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com
