Chris Brown Announces Plans For New Tour Called ’The 11:11 Tour’

Chris Brown is embarking on a new tour, but there’s a twist to it. While announcing his upcoming tour, the renowned R&B artist, Chris Brown, shared on his Instagram Story that he intends to hit the road for “The 11:11 Tour” to connect with his fans across the country. However, the exact dates are currently under wraps at the management’s request. He did mention that the tour will kick off in early summer.

In a message to his fans, Chris Brown explained the delay in revealing the tour dates, stating, “Hey TEAM BREEZY… Management has asked me to wait on revealing the tour DATES until we confirm all venues.” The upcoming tour, named The 11:11 Tour, will support his latest album, 11:11, which includes tracks like “Summer Too Hot,” “Sensational” featuring Lojay and Davido, and “Nightmares” featuring Byron Messia, as well as collaborations with Future, MAETA, and Friday.

Despite annual tours for seven years, except during the pandemic, Chris Brown’s most recent tour was the “Under The Influence Tour,” spanning The U.K., Europe, and Jamaica. Fans eagerly await the official dates for Chris Brown’s upcoming tour, so stay tuned for more updates.