K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the past few months the Hip-Hop community have been lowkey shocked at the number of rappers throwing their support behind the former Insurrectionist-In-Chief, Donald Trump for the next Presidential election. But it really didn’t surprise anyone that Kanye West is still proudly riding the MAGA train he hopped on a few years ago.

Recently the paparazzi caught up with the controversial rapper and asked him if he’s “still backing Trump?” to which Ye replied “Yeah of course, it’s Trump all day. What you talkin’ ’bout? You know what it is.” The only reason some were surprised that Kanye would still support Donald Trump is because of rumors that the two had a falling out years ago after Ye went to Mar-a-Lago and asked Trump to be his running mate on his own 2024 Presidential ticket. Needless to say Donald Trump took offense to the request and allegedly insulted both Kanye and Kim Kardashian by the end of their meeting.

But that seems to be water under the bridge as Kanye is still “Trump all day” after giving up his own Presidential aspirations. After getting divorced from Kim Kardashian, we guess Trump slandering her to Kanye’s face doesn’t seem to bother him as much anymore.

Maybe Kanye West should go out to dinner with Ted Cruz as Donald Trump insulted both their wives and they’re still publicly praising the convicted rapist as if he’s the be-all and end-all of the political game. Talk about a cult of personality.

Check out Kanye West throw his support behind Donald Trump and let us know your thoughts on this in the comments section below.

Kanye West Says “Of Course” He’s Supporting Donald Trump For 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com