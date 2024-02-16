Deon Cole Discusses The “My New Normal” Tour & The Current Climate of Comedy

From his stand-up specials, to shows like Black-ish and Average Joe, to films like the recent remake of The Color Purple, Deon Cole is someone that seems to have no issues with keeping up with the pace of Hollywood. The comedian/actor gave our homegirl RoyalTea a call to chat about the ever-changing climate of comedy, from increasingly sensitive audiences to the recent drama in the industry. He also chats about what inspired his latest outing, the “My New Normal” tour, which hits the Raleigh Improv this weekend.
Tickets for his shows on Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18 are currently on sale at improv.com/raleigh!
