Lil Wayne, Nas & More On 2024 Roots Picnic Lineup

The lineup for The Roots Picnic’s 2024 edition is star-studded with feature performances by Lil Wayne, Nas, and more.

On Monday (February 19), The Roots and Live Nation Urban announced the full lineup for this year’s installment of their Roots Picnic festival in their hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it’s proving to be a blockbuster affair. Taking place on the weekend of June 1 & June 2, the lineup of artists spans generations of the listening public, kicking off with multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne doing a headline set with The Roots featuring his greatest hits. Joining him on that set as special guests will be fellow New Orleans greats Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton.

Other artists appearing at The Roots Picnic this year will include Nas and Jill Scott as co-headliners. André 3000, fresh off of touring for his critically acclaimed instrumental album New Blue Sun, will perform the album live at the festival. In addition, recent Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monét will appear for the first time at The Roots Picnic. The rest of the lineup will feature the beloved J-Period Live Mixtape set starring Black Thought, Redman, and Method Man, a Backyard Go-Go Experience set with Hip-Hop legend Scarface and Amerie, Gunna, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Smino, Babyface, Robert Glasper with Yebba, Wale and more.

The 2024 Roots Picnic will be hosted at The Mann in Fairmount Park, and it will also bring back the Parkside Stage (formerly known as the Podcast Stage) where immersive experiences and live podcasts including Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Juan Epstein Podcast, and World Series of Spades will take place in addition to others soon to be announced. There will also be a vendor village for attendees to partake in, in addition to a food court featuring restaurants that have been specially curated by The Roots for the festival.

Those who’ve attended The Roots Picnic in the past will have their chance to snag tickets on Tuesday (February 20) at 10 AM EST at a special presale. Tickets for the general public, including weekend tickets and VIP passes will be available on the festival’s website beginning on Friday (February 23).

Lil Wayne, Nas & More On 2024 Roots Picnic Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com