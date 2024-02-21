Wellness Wednesday: Hair Perms Linked to Cancer

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chemical hair relaxers’ potential harm to Black women is increasing awareness.

Studies conducted over the past year show a connection between chemical hair relaxers and increased rates of uterine cancer.

In response to advocacy by Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Shontel Brown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning hair-smoothing and straightening products containing formaldehyde, a known carcinogenic ingredient.

The scrutiny has prompted numerous lawsuits from Black individuals against major beauty and cosmetic retailers, including L’Oreal and Revlon. Allegations in these legal actions attribute chemical hair straighteners to health issues such as uterine cancer, fibroid tumors, and infertility.

The most recent research, published by Boston University on Oct. 10, adds significant insights. According to the Black Women’s Health Study (BWHS), postmenopausal Black women who have used chemical hair relaxers more than twice a year or for over five years face an elevated risk of developing uterine cancer.

Over up to 22 years, the study monitored 44,798 Black women, revealing an increase in uterine cancer among postmenopausal Black women who reported using chemical hair relaxers for at least a decade.

