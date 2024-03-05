Listen Live
Facebook, Instagram Back Up and Running After Outages

Published on March 5, 2024

In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

UPDATE AT 12:38 PM: Facebook and Instagram are back up after the Meta platforms experienced an outage. Users that were attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today were seeing error messages Other platforms impacted included Threads and Facebook Messenger. In a post on X, a Meta spokesperson said a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of their services. They said the issue was resolved as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and they apologized for the inconvenience.

UPDATE AT 11:44 AM: Facebook is back up while Instagram is still experiencing issues

MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.

Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.

Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.

