Busta Rhymes Cancels Entire “Blockbusta” Tour

The tour would've included a stop at The Ritz in Raleigh on April 4.

Published on March 6, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Less than a week before he was set to hit the stage in the Bay Area, Busta Rhymes has officially canceled his entire 2024 tour.

As reported by VIBE, the 51-year-old rap legend was scheduled to kick off his 24-city Blockbusta tour next Wednesday (Mar. 13) in San Francisco, with stops in Hollywood, Vegas, Philadelphia, and more. The tour also included a stop in Raleigh, where he was set to perform at The Ritz on April 4.

The tour was set to promote Busta’s latest album of the same name, which was released in November 2023.

However, Ticketmaster has updated the tour listing, showing that all 24 dates have been canceled.

Busta has yet to comment publicly on the cancelation of the tour.

Busta Rhymes & Rapper Nizzle Man Get Into Altercation At French Montana Album Release Party

New Busta Rhymes Mural Unveiled In Downtown Raleigh

Busta Rhymes Explains Why He Wouldn't Battle Missy In A 'Verzuz'

