New Busta Rhymes Mural Unveiled In Downtown Raleigh

Raleigh artist Dare Coulter has unveiled a new mural in downtown Raleigh inspired by the viral image of rapper Busta Rhymes dropping his son off at college as a tribute to Black fatherhood.

Coulter, an award-winning professional sculptor, artist, muralist and illustrator, was commissioned to create the mural on the wall outside of Irregardless restaurant at 901 W. Morgan St. Coulter is known for creating art that reflects the fullness and vibrancy of the Black experience, especially depictions of Black people and Black families.

Among her recent notable work: she has illustrated nine children’s books, including Kwame Alexander’s “An American Story,” a commissioned painting of Nina Simone for the National Trust for Historic Preservation to raise funds to restore the singer’s childhood home in Tryon, N.C.; and a 200-foot mural in Greensboro, N.C. honoring oft-unmentioned black cowboys.

Coulter took inspiration from an Instagram post with a photo of Rhymes, who is the father of four, dropping his then 18-year-old son, Trillian, off for freshmen year at Lincoln University in 2017. The caption read: “Another young King of mine, off to begin the next chapter. Congrats @originaltrillian. The World is Yours young King. #LincolnUniversity.”

“All of my work focuses on positive imagery of Black people – depictions of joy, depictions of family, depictions of love,” Coulter said. “For me, that photo is the epitome of that.”

The mural is now available for all to see on the outside of Irregardless, Raleigh’s oldest vegetarian restaurant. Restaurant owner Lee Robinson and building owner David Meeker commissioned the mural.

